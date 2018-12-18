Sassa yet to report back on probe into corruption allegations

The agency responsible for the payment of social grants to 17-million beneficiaries in the country is still to report to the Public Service Commission (PSC) on the status of fraud and corruption investigations made against its employees.

The commission referred more than 180 complaints to the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) for investigation between April and September 2018 and has thus far received no feedback from the agency.

These included allegations made through the National Anti Corruption Hotline that there were government officials receiving social grants even though they are not eligible.

The details are contained in the PSC’s report on the state of the public service for the period between April and September 2018.

The government spends more than R150bn annually on social grants.