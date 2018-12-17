Public schools face biggest reforms since 1994

Lesufi has had some bruising fights against schools and parents in the courts and lost. In July he lost a bid to force Hoërskool Overvaal — an Afrikaans high school — to take on learners from neighbouring areas who wanted to learn in English. The court ruled that Lesufi had not convincingly made the case for the learners to be admitted as there was still space in schools nearby where English instruction took place.

Less than six months later Lesufi gazetted his new admissions policy, which, he says, will prevent schools from hiding behind language policy in a bid to keep the poor out. “We knew it was a hollow victory,” he says.

Bringing poor kids into rich schools is also about building social cohesion in SA’s racially divided schools and suburbs.

“To deal with social cohesion let our children study together, play together. We can’t have a school that excludes people from a township which is close by because of the language of instruction. Our feeder-zone policy will allow parents that have been marginalised to get access to education for their kids,” he says.

The policy states that schools must use five principles to allocate places: the available curriculum; the gender of the school; whether siblings are already present at the school; distance from the school; and representivity.

It also outlaws any financial barrier to entry, such as administrative fees or deposits, and the screening of parents to check their credit history. Schools are already prohibited from excluding children on the basis of the ability to pay, and poor families may not be charged fees that exceed a certain level of their income. To ensure that the poor are not shut out, the feeder zones are large — a 30km radius around the school.

But the more poor pupils a school takes in, the greater the financial burden on it and other parents. Middle-class public schools are funded at a far lower level than poor ones. While the department pays for a set number of teachers and the building, it pays the wealthiest schools only R228 per pupil against the R1,777 (in Gauteng) and R1,316 (in the Western Cape) that poor schools get. This money must be used for everything from maintenance to office costs and additional activities.

The result has been that as middle-class schools take on increasing numbers of nonpaying pupils, facilities deteriorate and those who can pay abandon the public sector for private schools.

Lesufi regards this as an inevitable trade-off against the imperatives of breaking down apartheid barriers and breaking the resistance of the rich to make space for the poor. To counter the trend to some extent he has made efforts to stem the migration out of the township by building new schools — 44 out of a planned 60 have been completed since 2014 — and upgrading unsuitable ones through a public-private partnership. Through a R8.5bn turnkey project with private developers the province will build, upgrade and maintain 211 schools after which they will be handed over.