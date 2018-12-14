Treasury outlines process to appoint new Sars boss

The process to appoint a new SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner will kick off this weekend, with the post set to be advertised.

The Treasury confirmed in a statement on Friday the re-appointment of Mark Kingon as acting commissioner, pending the appointment of a permanent commissioner by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane’s failed legal challenge to his axing this week has cleared the way for Ramaphosa to appoint a permanent head of the tax agency, which is critical to stabilising government finances and delivering services.

Following the advertisement at the weekend, finance minister Tito Mboweni will set up a panel to interview shortlisted candidates for the key post.

A list of shortlisted candidates as well as recommendations on members of an interview panel will then be submitted to Ramaphosa by Mboweni, for his approval.

Once interviews, which will take place behind closed doors, have been conducted, the panel will recommend candidates to the president, who will then make the final appointment.

The Sars commission of inquiry chair, retired judge Robert Nugent, in his interim report, urged Ramaphosa to axe Moyane and urgently appoint a new commissioner, however, he said that the president should follow “an open and transparent process that is subject to critical appraisal, but without compromising the urgency of the appointment”.

