Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National

Treasury outlines process to appoint new Sars boss

The Treasury confirmed the re-appointment of Mark Kingon as acting commissioner, pending the appointment of a permanent commissioner

14 December 2018 - 12:02 Natasha Marrian

Click to edit the

President Cyril Ramaphosa and new finance minister Tito Mboweni on October 9 2018. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
President Cyril Ramaphosa and new finance minister Tito Mboweni on October 9 2018. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

The process to appoint a new SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner will kick off this weekend, with the post set to be advertised.

The Treasury confirmed in a statement on Friday the re-appointment of Mark Kingon as acting commissioner, pending the appointment of a permanent commissioner by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane’s failed legal challenge to his axing this week has cleared the way for Ramaphosa to appoint a permanent head of the tax agency, which is critical to stabilising government finances and delivering services.

Following the advertisement at the weekend, finance minister Tito Mboweni will set up a  panel to interview shortlisted candidates for the key post.

A list of shortlisted candidates as well as recommendations on members of an interview panel will then be submitted to Ramaphosa by Mboweni, for his approval.

Once interviews, which will take place behind closed doors, have been conducted, the panel will recommend candidates to the president, who will then make the final appointment. 

The Sars commission of inquiry chair, retired judge Robert Nugent, in his interim report, urged Ramaphosa to axe Moyane and urgently appoint a new commissioner, however, he said that the president should follow “an open and transparent process that is subject to critical appraisal, but without compromising the urgency of the appointment”.

marriann@businesslive.co.za

Mark Kingon to stay on as Ramaphosa mulls new Sars boss

Yet another extension of the 90-day term of acting Sars commissioner has to be signed off by finance minister Tito Mboweni
National
17 hours ago

Moyane defeat opens way for his successor

New Sars chief to be appointed after Ramaphosa has studied final report of the Nugent inquiry
National
2 days ago

Crunch time for Tom Moyane as judgment expected on Tuesday

The axed Sars commissioner went to court to have his dismissal overturned and to prevent the Sars inquiry from submitting a final report on its work ...
National
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Cabinet to consider plan to tackle municipal debt ...
National
2.
Treasury outlines process to appoint new Sars boss
National
3.
In an African first, a cannabis expo ... without ...
National
4.
Thousands of apartheid-era victims still waiting ...
National

Related Articles

Cyril Ramaphosa’s careful balancing act in 2019
Features

Hogan Lovells throws Tom Moyane under the bus
Features

NATASHA MARRIAN: Moyane’s fight is simply for his salary
Opinion

Hawks hand over Jonas Makwakwa docket to NPA
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.