Moldova’s citizenship-by-investment programme offers visa-free easy access to 122 countries

In a world where global mobility has become synonymous with success, being able to move effortlessly across borders represents the ultimate competitive advantage. A passport can serve as either a gateway or a barrier to the world, depending on its relative strength or weakness in terms of the travel freedom it affords.

Today, it is more a basic requirement than a luxury for modern businesspeople to be able to travel easily and extensively. Acquiring a stronger second or third passport eliminates a great deal of the inconvenience and waiting time surrounding visa applications and passport renewal or replacement processes.

Citizenship-by-investment programmes offer applicants and their families the chance to become nationals in a country in exchange for a substantial contribution to that country’s economy.

Given the high level of safety and opportunity in the region, not to mention its global financial and cultural importance, Europe is an appealing destination for individuals looking to acquire alternative citizenship.

Access to Europe’s Schengen area and beyond

In November this year, Moldova became the latest nation to launch a citizenship-by-investment programme. The Moldova Citizenship-by-Investment (MCBI) programme represents an exciting new investment migration option in Europe and a unique opportunity for investors to tap into a dynamic emerging market.

The MCBI programme gives investors a foothold in Europe and access to one of the fastest-growing commercial hubs in the region. In exchange for a financial contribution and subject to a stringent vetting and due-diligence process, applicants and their families are granted full citizenship rights that are transferable without restrictions to future generations. They also gain a passport that facilitates visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 122 destinations around the world, including all the countries in Europe’s Schengen area as well as Russia and Turkey.