Andile Mngxitama’s ‘kill whites’ comments are hate speech, says DA

Mmusi Maimane says the leader of Black First Land First’s inflammatory comments ‘cheapen people’s rights to human dignity’

10 December 2018 - 14:25 Amil Umraw
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has lashed out at Andile Mngxitama over his comments on killing white people.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has lashed out at Andile Mngxitama over his comments on killing white people.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO / REUTERS

The DA has condemned Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama’s latest controversial remarks about the killing of white people, describing them as a violation of human rights.

Speaking at the party’s 2018 government review in parliament on Monday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane described Mngxitama’s statement as hate speech.

“It must be made clear up front that [Mngxitama’s] recent remarks are a violation of human rights and tantamount to hate speech. On Human Rights Day, and every other day ... hate speech must always be spoken out against. Mngxitama’s comments cheapen people’s rights to human dignity which is a fundamental tenet of what liberal democracy depends on,” Maimane said.

“This guarantee exists because we are human beings. It does not exist because we belong to a group or because we are any one individual,” he added.

During a BLF rally at the weekend, Mngxitama threatened to kill five white people for every black person killed.

“They kill one of us, we will kill five white people. We will kill their children, we will kill the women, we will kill anything that we find on our way ... We kill their children, we kill their women, we kill their dogs, we kill their cats, we kill anything that comes before us,” he said.

National
National
National
Opinion
National
National
National
