National

No pay rises for public servants this time around

President rejects a recommendation for a 4% increase for all pubic office bearers in favour of practicality and prudence

08 December 2018 - 14:17 Qaanitah Hunter and Neo Goba
Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet will not see salary increases next year after he rejected a recommendation that there should be a 4% increase for all pubic office bearers.

His office said on Saturday that his deputy David Mabuza – along with all ministers and deputy ministers — would not see an increase in his salary.

A 4% increase for public office bearers had been recommended by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.

“President Ramaphosa’s decision not to follow the commission’s recommendations is informed by the imperative that the state be considerate‚ responsive and demonstrate restraint‚ especially during periods of economic hardship‚ when determining the level of salary increases for public representatives‚” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson‚ Khusela Diko‚ said in a statement.

Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete won’t see her salary of over R2.7m per annum increase.

[The government] must ... demonstrate through practical actions its commitment to exercising prudence.

It will be no different for chairperson of the national council of provinces Thandi Modise‚ and their deputies.

No premier will get an increase alongside all MECs in all nine provinces and speakers of provincial legislatures.

“The president appreciates that for government to have wider support for its programmes‚ it must implement and demonstrate through practical actions its commitment to exercising prudence‚” Diko said.

Constitutional Court judges and all other judges will see their paychecks increase by 2.5% from April 1‚ 2018. However‚ magistrates will get 4% increases.

“With regard to members of parliament‚ a 2.5% increase will apply to categories ranging from house chairperson‚ chief whip: majority party‚ leader of the opposition and whips‚ to members of the National Assembly and permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces‚” Diko said.

Members of provincial legislatures too will see a slight increase of 2.5 %.

“Kings and queens will be eligible for a 2.5% increase. Senior traditional leaders and headmen and women will receive a 4% salary increase‚” Diko said.

Ramaphosa’s announcement comes after Cosatu called on the president not to approve the salary increases amid tough economic challenges.

While the economy grew by 2.2% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter of 2018‚ bringing to an end a technical recession‚ the economy is mostly sluggish.

Unemployment currently sits at over 27% while the cost of living has drastically increased.

TimesLIVE

PETER BRUCE: Cyril, and me, and magical thinking

Ramaphosa is our least worst option, the best man for the top job. If we are to have any hope of climbing out of the hole Zuma and the Guptas and the ...
Opinion
2 days ago

WATCH: How has Cyril Ramaphosa performed as president of SA?

Join Peter Bruce and his team as they take a look at some of the major events of 2018
Opinion
3 days ago

CAROL PATON: Chances to reform are hemmed in on all sides

ANC's national general council looms in 2019 and it will be a rallying point for the fightback by the Zuma faction
Opinion
4 days ago

We need to rethink meaning of national interest with so many sectors at war with each other

Nedlac's failure to forge an agenda is one symptom of a widespread lack of consensus on the way forward, writes Yunus Momoniat
Opinion
5 days ago

Most read

1.
No pay rises for public servants this time around
National
2.
NPA to prosecute Marius Fransman for alleged ...
National
3.
Load-shedding to continue on Saturday, says Eskom
National
4.
Thoko Didiza deployed to committee amending ...
National

Related Articles

Ramaphosa and public office bearers could get 4% salary increase
National

Ramaphosa sets terms for new PIC inquiry
National

Unions slam Zuma pay hikes
National / Labour

Gigaba supports salary hike for MPs, ministers
National

MPs welcome judges sacrificing their salary increases
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.