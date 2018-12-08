No pay rises for public servants this time around

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet will not see salary increases next year after he rejected a recommendation that there should be a 4% increase for all pubic office bearers.

His office said on Saturday that his deputy David Mabuza – along with all ministers and deputy ministers — would not see an increase in his salary.

A 4% increase for public office bearers had been recommended by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.

“President Ramaphosa’s decision not to follow the commission’s recommendations is informed by the imperative that the state be considerate‚ responsive and demonstrate restraint‚ especially during periods of economic hardship‚ when determining the level of salary increases for public representatives‚” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson‚ Khusela Diko‚ said in a statement.

Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete won’t see her salary of over R2.7m per annum increase.