Load-shedding to continue on Saturday, says Eskom

Power utility says load-shedding is needed over the weekend to conserve power and build reserves for the week ahead

08 December 2018 - 11:10 Staff Writer
A secuity guard patrols the entrance to Eskom's Megawatt Park head office in Woodmead, Johannesburg. File photo: THE TIMES/ALON SKUY
A secuity guard patrols the entrance to Eskom's Megawatt Park head office in Woodmead, Johannesburg. File photo: THE TIMES/ALON SKUY

Stage 1 load-shedding will take place from 9am to 10pm on Saturday‚ Eskom said.

The power utility said load-shedding was needed “as we conserve and build reserves for the week ahead and give our maintenance teams space to bring generating units back online“.

On Thursday‚ public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said Eskom management would work throughout the festive season to resolve operational problems at the power utility.

Senior management’s leave had been cancelled‚ and they would be deployed to different power stations to assess the issues on the ground.

No leave for Eskom’s senior managers amid power shortage, Pravin Gordhan says

The public enterprises minister says the president will soon announce a task team to create a plan for the next five years, to help turn Eskom around
1 day ago

“Part of the assessment that they need to make is the level of skill that is there on the ground. There are excellent people who might be sitting here at Megawatt Park [Eskom’s headquarters] who have good skills and they are sitting behind a desk and operating a computer‚” Gordhan told a news conference.

He said Eskom was in “emergency mode”‚ with the objective of avoiding stage 2 loadshedding. Power cuts were not expected between December 15 and January 15‚ he said.

Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza said inadequate maintenance of power plants had contributed to the crisis.

“We did not maintain like we should have maintained. Like all mechanical stuff‚ if you don’t maintain it‚ it is subject to wear and tear.”

A decade later Eskom remains in crisis

Eskom has been completely unconvincing in its ability to sustainably deliver the electricity the economy needs
1 day ago

Eskom should consider selling its crown jewels, FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger says

Two new power plants, Medupi and Kusile, are still unfinished after a decade of construction, and combined, Eskom estimates they've cost R292.5bn
1 day ago

CARTOON: Political currents at Eskom

Friday December 7 2018
1 day ago

Gordhan’s call to arms on Eskom crisis spooks bond investors

Public enterprises minister does not provide answers on the utility’s bigger problem, its financial crisis
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Time to show leadership at Eskom

How bad do things need to be before we get to see some leadership? That’s the question most South Africans will be asking as they watch what’s ...
2 days ago

TOM EATON: If Eskom’s job was to generate confusion, it would be world class

Whether there’s no generating capacity because you haven’t created enough or you’ve let a third of it turn into rusty monuments to Jacob Zuma, the ...
1 day ago

