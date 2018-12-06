Cabinet issues guide to keep inappropriate people out of SOEs

The government has approved a national guide for the appointment of board members and CEOs of state-owned and state-controlled institutions.

The move follows years of controversy over the appointment of inappropriate individuals as CEOs and board members of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and other organs of state, often leading to state capture.

These appointments were pivotal in facilitating the looting of SOEs such as Transnet and Eskom, which is now being probed by the commission of inquiry into state capture, headed by deputy judge president Raymond Zondo.

The cabinet said in a media statement on Thursday after its meeting on Wednesday that the guide would provide “national principles and good-practice guidelines to promote uniformity in the appointment of persons”.

“It responds to the presidential review committee on SOEs to promote transparency, accountability and good governance practices in all organs of state.”