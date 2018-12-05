National

Reserve Bank partners with UCT on financial stability research

The partnership to host a research chair aims to broaden understanding of financial stability, which is ‘still in its infancy compared to monetary policy’

05 December 2018 - 11:51 Linda Ensor
University of Cape Town. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
University of Cape Town. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The SA Reserve Bank has entered into partnership with the University of Cape Town (UCT) to host the research chair in financial stability studies.

Professor Co-Pierre Georg will chair the portfolio, which will be housed within the African Institute of Financial Markets and Risk Management, an interdisciplinary research institute within UCT’s commerce faculty. The faculty focuses on risk management, financial mathematics and financial technology.

The Bank said in a statement on Tuesday that its decision to establish a chair in financial stability studies was aligned with the expansion of its price-stability mandate to include a financial stability objective and responsibility.

“SA’s academic offering in this area is limited and research on financial stability is still in its infancy compared to monetary policy. Expanding capacity and an enhanced understanding of financial stability in the country is crucial to the execution of the SA Reserve Bank’s financial stability mandate,” the statement said

The chair will develop research relevant to the Bank on managing regulatory complexity, financial interconnectedness, computational models, the regulation of blockchain technologies and crypto-assets.

The funding is intended to support not only the appointment of the chair, but also teaching and research on financial-stability-related issues and supporting Master’s and Doctoral students and post-doctoral research fellows in the area of financial stability. UCT will also introduce a Master’s course on financial stability analysis.

In addition to the Bank chair in financial stability studies at the UCT, the Bank also supports a chair in monetary policy, based at the University of Pretoria, and a chair in journalism at Rhodes University.

The Bank has also established research fellowships in financial stability with local and international universities and supports postgraduate financial stability research through a student-grant programme.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

SA claws its way out of recession with a 2.2% GDP leap

The emergence out of the recession bodes well for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has come under pressure to revitalise the economy
Economy
1 day ago

First PMI increase in three months shows green shoots for SA’s manufacturing sector

The purchasing managers index has reached its highest level since July 2018
Economy
2 days ago

We have probably neglected market conduct, says Reserve Bank’s Francois Groepe

The SA Reserve Bank deputy governor now that new structures are in place, he has ‘full confidence’ market-conduct authorities will focus on these ...
Economy
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Reserve Bank partners with UCT on financial ...
National
2.
No quorum for National Assembly vote on road ...
National
3.
MPs adopt Property Practitioners Bill
National
4.
Land expropriation report adopted as agricultural ...
National

Related Articles

Investors note political progress but wonder if the economy can catch up
Opinion

Lesetja Kganyago wants SA to have more banks
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.