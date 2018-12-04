National

News Leader

WATCH: The listeriosis class action suit is on, now what?

04 December 2018 - 10:35 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The Johannesburg high court has ruled that a class action suit involving listeriosis survivors and the next of kin of 200 casualties can proceed against Tiger Brands.

This comes after an agreement in August by Richard Spoor and LHL Attorneys to combine their cases into a class action lawsuit.

Richard Spoor Inc Attorneys attorney Thami Malusi joined Business Day TV to discuss the case.

Richard Spoor Inc Attorneys attorney Thami Malusi talks to Business Day TV about the class action suit against Tiger Brands

Court gives listeriosis victims green light to sue Tiger Brands

Listeriosis victims inch closer to a class action lawsuit against Tiger Brands
Companies
1 day ago

Pick of the Month: Tiger Brands

The share price is down some 42% from those highs it reached in January. There is some good news, though
Companies
3 days ago

JAMIE CARR: Tiger Brands’ devastating year

This has been a truly challenging year for Tiger Brands, with hiccups across the board and one genuine catastrophe to define the period
Opinion
5 days ago

Cash-strapped consumers added to Tiger Brand’s listeriosis woes

Most companies in the food producers’ index are taking strain
Companies
7 days ago

RON DERBY: Has Tiger Brands learnt anything after a truly terrible year?

Not many boards, let alone a CEO, would survive such a year without severe scrutiny and criticism from investors and other stakeholders 
Opinion
9 days ago

Most read

1.
No local content obligations were required in ...
National
2.
BREAKING NEWS: NPA provisionally withdraws Estina ...
National
3.
Poor education in SA keeps it from economy of the ...
National / Education
4.
Agriculture confidence drops to lowest level in ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.