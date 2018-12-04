News Leader
WATCH: The listeriosis class action suit is on, now what?
04 December 2018 - 10:35
The Johannesburg high court has ruled that a class action suit involving listeriosis survivors and the next of kin of 200 casualties can proceed against Tiger Brands.
This comes after an agreement in August by Richard Spoor and LHL Attorneys to combine their cases into a class action lawsuit.
Richard Spoor Inc Attorneys attorney Thami Malusi joined Business Day TV to discuss the case.
