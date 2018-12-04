New NPA chief Batohi stresses good governance and independence

During her interview, Batohi, who had previously spent 15 years at the NPA — including as director of public prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal — likened taking up the NDPP position to “jumping into a shark tank”.

She joined the ICC in 2009, which means she has not been with the NPA for the past decade and so has not been embroiled in the factional fights raging inside the prosecuting authority highlighted by prosecutors during the NDPP interview processes.

“Enough has been said elsewhere on [the] crisis and divisions within the NPA … these elements within and without who insisted on frustrating the ends of justice and ultimately the nation will not be tolerated,” Batohi said after her appointment.

“We in the NPA have important work to do, which includes devoting our efforts to holding accountable those who have corrupted our institutions, who have betrayed the public good and the values of our constitution for private gain — especially those in the most privileged positions in [the] government and corporate power.”

She said it was non-negotiable that the country had absolute confidence in the work of a credible NPA.

Ramaphosa said that as SA worked on addressing issues such as state capture, corruption and widespread crime, the country needed an NPA that was above reproach.

“The NDPP must ensure that the NPA exercises its functions without fear, favour or prejudice and should not be beholden to any vested interests, whether in politics, in business or elsewhere,” Ramaphosa said.

