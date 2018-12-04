Major litigation in offing against Transnet locomotives deal, say Popo Molefe

Transnet signed four contracts valued at R54.5bn for the acquisition of 1,064 locomotives in March 2014 with South China Rail, North China Rail, General Electric and Bombardier Transportation.

The R54.5bn price tag was an escalation of the original estimated cost of R38.6bn, with allegations of Gupta-linked corruption linked to the way the contracts were awarded. Allegations of multi-billion rand kickbacks have also been made.

Molefe developed a reputation as a no-nonsense corruption buster during his time as the chair of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), where he took the Hawks to court to force them to investigate irregular expenditure of more than R14bn. In March 2017, Molefe went to court again, this time to fight the dissolution of the Prasa board by then transport minister Dipuo Peters.

Molefe said the Transnet board has instructed the management of Transnet Freight Rail and Transnet Engineering to undertake a detailed review of the company’s business need for locomotives. This might result in a reduction in the number of locomotives to be acquired and the possible renegotiation of the delivery schedule.

He told MPs that only 497 of the 1,064 locomotives have been delivered so far, when in terms of the delivery schedule all of them should have been delivered by now.

“We are far behind,” Molefe said.

He explained that the number of locomotives acquired was based on Transnet’s market demand strategy, which was overly ambitious in terms of projected demand for freight transport. The projections have not materialised.

The originally planned delivery schedule of seven years was compressed to three years on the advice of transaction advisers, ostensibly on the grounds that this would save money. But no money has been saved.

“If anything, it put the company under pressure to pay huge amounts of money on the loans the company was forced to take from the banks in a very short period of time,” Molefe said.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za