Furious tweeters set sights on Eskom as load-shedding goes on

Tuesday saw the resumption of stage 2 power cuts from 9am to 10pm. The situation is unlikely to improve until Friday.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said in an update after power cuts ended on Monday night: “I'm afraid tomorrow will see the implementation of stage 2 from 9am until 10pm again. The prognosis from the system operator is that the power system will remain constrained for most of this week‚ with some relief from Friday.”

The power utility said a number of power-generating units were out of service because of breakdowns.

Twitter has turned into a battlefield, with users furious with the parastatal for the continuing power cuts and problems with its power-cut website.

“It never rains but it pours‚” Phasiwe said in a tweet.