BREAKING NEWS: NPA provisionally withdraws Estina case

The Estina dairy project scam case against several Gupta family members and business associates was provisionally withdrawn this morning — and Ajay Gupta has already predicted “it will never see the light of day again”.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) this morning formally announced that the Estina case had been withdrawn against the eight accused: former Oakbay CEO Nazeem Howa, Varun Gupta, the nephew of the Gupta brothers, Oakbay, former Sahara Computers CEO Ashu Chawla, Estina director Kamal Vasram and three Free State provincial government officials Peter Thabethe, Sylvia Dlamini and Takisi Masiteng.

The NPA had until Friday to hand over the finalised docket and indictment in the case, in which it alleged that R250m intended for the upliftment of poor black farmers was siphoned to Gupta companies. It failed to do so, so the case was set to have been struck from the roll this morning.

The Bloemfontein Magistrates Court in August gave prosecutors three months to complete their investigation, so the accused could go on trial. Instead, the prosecution chose to provisionally withdraw the case — a strategy that the state hopes will make it easier for it to reinstate charges at a later date.

“The withdrawal of charges is said to be provisional, but I am confident that this matter will never see the light of day again,” Ajay Gupta said in a statement released this morning.

The accused were all arrested on February 14, just hours before then President Jacob Zuma resigned. They faced charges of fraud, theft, conspiracy to commit fraud and theft, contravening the Public Finance Management Act, contravening the Companies Act and contravening sections of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The NPA last week notified lawyers for the Guptas and their associates that the prosecuting authority “has not received information regarding the Mutual Legal Assistance requests made to India and the United Arab Emirates, as a result the investigations are not finalised”.