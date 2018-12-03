Judgment reserved in Herman Mashaba’s defamation case against Parks Tau

Mpofu said when the ANC Women's League marched and repeated the utterances, it was a clear indication that the women's voting blocs were affected.

Mpofu asked that the order be granted and that Tau retract his remarks and refrain from repeating them again. He said Tau should publish the widest issue of an unconditional apology.

Ishmael Semenya SC, for Tau, argued that the remarks had been made more than two years ago, and that nothing had happened to Mashaba in that period. "The dates will tell you that there is no threat in harm that requires an interim relief."

He said it took Mashaba 105 days to launch the application. Semenya told the court that an interim relief could not be used in terms of past conduct. "You must point to a threat in harm, which in this instance is absent. This is serious abuse [of court time], this is when politics come to play in the courts."