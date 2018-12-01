National

Eskom implements stage 1 load shedding

The power utility said load shedding was likely to continue until 10pm

01 December 2018 - 11:07
Eskom is load shedding. Picture: 123RF
Stage 1 rotational load shedding will be implemented from 9am on Saturday and is likely to continue until 10pm, Eskom said.

“Stage 1 calls for 1000MW to be rotationally loadshed nationally at a given period. Load-shedding is conducted rotationally as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout,” the electricity provider said.

It reminded consumers to treat all electrical points as live during the loadshedding.

“We continue to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand.” 

Schedules for the loadshedding can be found on Eskom's website.

WATCH: More bad news from Eskom

Eskom CFO Calib Cassim talks to Business Day TV about the embattled state-owned enterprise’s interim results
