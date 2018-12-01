A dark weekend on the cards, says Eskom

While the power supplier had urged its customers to keep checking the online schedules to be informed of when their power would be cut off, some turned to social media to express frustration, saying the schedule did not match the times their power was off.

Eskom’s debt service costs have doubled in just a single year to R45bln, Business Day reported this week, highlighting the perilous state of the power utility, which supplies about 90% of SA’s energy needs.

Eskom has applied to the National Energy Regulator of SA for an electricity tariff hike of 15% a year for the next three years.

Earlier this month, the company said 10 out of 15 coal-fired power stations were experiencing supply shortages. Its coal stockpiles also face the added risk of getting wet during summer rains.