Moyane neither fit nor entitled to lead Sars, says Ramaphosa

The president says he had completely lost confidence in the former Sars commissioner

30 November 2018
Tom Moyane is not entitled to lead the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and is conflating his own personal interests with those of the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his affidavit responding to the axed commissioner’s court challenge of his decision to remove him.

Ramaphosa also dismissed his predecessor’s intervention in the case, describing former president Jacob Zuma’s affidavit in support of Moyane as "irrelevant". He said he had completely lost confidence in Moyane, who had "shown no respect" for his office.

