Jacob Zuma’s corruption case postponed until May 2019

Former president Jacob Zuma’s latest corruption court appearance was interrupted by a power failure — which forced his advocate, Mike Hellens, to make his submissions to the Pietermaritzburg high court in the dark.

The case against Zuma and French arms company Thint, the local subsidiary of Thales, which stands accused of corrupting him, has been postponed to May 20-23. Both Zuma and Thint will then argue for the charges against them to be permanently dropped.

Thint has launched a separate legal challenge to the case against it, based on a number of legal technical grounds. Zuma’s lawyers argue the case against him has been irretrievably tarnished by undue delay and political interference.

Zuma looked unwell during the hearing, and left quickly to an outside waiting area after the case was postponed.

Former ministers Faith Muthambi and Des van Rooyen, as well as former ANC spokesperson Carl Niehaus were among the people who arrived in court to support Zuma.

Following the court appearance, Muthambi took multiple selfies with fellow supporters and could be heard loudly telling Hellens — who also represents the Gupta brothers at the state capture inquiry — that “you must watch your back”.