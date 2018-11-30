National

Eskom escalates load-shedding to stage 2

The power utility said it suffered the loss of additional units overnight and ‘there is a high probability of rotational load-shedding from 9am until 11pm’

30 November 2018 - 08:28 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Eskom suffered a “loss of additional units overnight”, prompting it to escalate its load-shedding level to 2, it said in a statement e-mailed at 6.20am on Friday morning.

The power utility warned “there is a high probability of stage 2 rotational load-shedding from 9am until 11pm today.

Stage 2 load-shedding equates to 2GW of power “to be rotationally load shed nationally at a given period”, Eskom’s statement said.

On Thursday, Eskom announced  stage 1 load-shedding, which equated to removing 1GW from the grid “as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout”.

Johannesburg’s City Power issued a statement on Thursday saying it had averted cutting power in West Rand areas it designates as block 7B thanks to “internal capacity of generating sufficient load”.

laingr@businesslive.co.za 

