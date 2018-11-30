Neels Blom Writer at large
National

Acsa to replace Bongani Maseko

Bongiwe Mbomvu has been appointed acting CEO and replaces Bongani Maseko, who has been named in several forensic investigations for alleged misconduct

30 November 2018 - 09:55 Neels Blom
former Acsa CEO Bongani Maseko. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
SA’s state-owned airports company Acsa is finally replacing CEO Bongani Maseko, who has survived several attempts to remove him from the role.

He is being replaced by Bongiwe Mbomvu in an acting capacity. She is group executive of governance and assurance at Acsa. Her expertise includes corporate governance, risk, compliance and governance of ethics, Acsa said on Thursday.

Maseko, who has served at Acsa for 18 years, has been named in several forensic investigations for alleged misconduct and figured prominently in long-standing concerns over corporate governance at the airports operator, as expressed in a memorandum sent to the board by transport minister Blade Nzimande.

Forensic investigators have enumerated a range of irregularities, including corruption, dereliction of duty and violations of the Public Finance Management Act allegedly committed by Maseko and others.

Acsa group’s former legal counsel, Bonginkosi Mfusi, has sought a court order to compel the company to provide reasons for not having suspended and disciplined Maseko, and the board members comprising the audit and risk committee have called on Nzimande to take urgent action to advance the charges against Maseko.

Staff members have also demanded that Maseko’s conduct is investigated.

Acsa has consistently declined to comment on the allegations, but in October, the board asked Nzimande, as Acsa’s shareholder representative, to endorse its termination of CEO Maseko’s tenure. Maseko’s contractual term ends on Friday.

Acsa is now in a process of recruiting a permanent replacement for Maseko, it said.

Bosasa contracts part of Acsa’s irregular expenditure

The company now named African Global Operations has benefited from multibillion-rand contracts with the state and has been implicated in widespread ...
National
3 days ago

Twin events over Acsa point to embattled Maseko’s dealings

Acsa CE Maseko faces music after moves by board and African Harvest
National
1 month ago

Cape Town is Africa’s top airport once again

The airport has remained a firm destination of choice for global travellers
National
1 month ago

Acsa profit plummets on reduction in aero-nautical fees charged

The various fees Acsa can levy under its operator’s permission were reduced by 35% in 2017-2018 
Companies
2 months ago

Aurecon’s contract exposes Acsa to conflict of interest claims

The tender may also have been awarded without Acsa having a full board or the required audit and risk committee
Companies
2 months ago

