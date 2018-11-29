On the right track: how Columba is transforming lives of learners and teachers

SA’s education system is riddled with difficulties, but Columba has worked with 176 schools so far and seen inspiring results. Its success lies in creating an opportunity for learners to become an active force for good, rather than dejected or disengaged young people.

“It’s about unlocking the potential of people to create changes from the inside out,” says Columba CEO Tracey Hackland.

“In our experience, young people want to bring positive change if you open up space for them to be involved. They are frustrated by all the negative things in their communities and this equips them to start doing something rather than just be passive.”

The idea was brought to SA by Rob Taylor, a former director of Dimension Data, who first saw the programme working with underprivileged youths in Scotland. Currently, 24 organisations, including FNB, sponsor the programme, paying R300,000 a year for each school.

The sponsors can send four of their executives to each annual academy, and they also return invigorated and inspired.

“So you give but you gain more, because the impact of sending four leaders comes for free,” says Taylor.

Schools must apply to join the programme because it takes dedication and hard work, says Hackland.

“We could work in a good school and make it better, but typically we work where there are issues and this intervention could make a difference,” she says.

“The keys are that the principal sees the opportunity and is prepared to lead it, and the educators have a deep passion for people even if they have lost their way because this re-ignites their passion.”

The week-long course where adults and youngsters work together forms the foundation by helping teachers see their learners differently. Instead of viewing them as consumers of content, or as young people who are not achieving their potential, they see them as partners who can drive the change.

Columba also runs one-day sessions for learners who were not chosen for the academy, so they don’t feel left out and join the movement.

The pupils then identify five problems at their school, and recruit other students onto committees to resolve them. An infrastructure committee might physically replace broken windows, repair desks, clean up vandalism and clean the toilets, for example.

The programme also inspires the teachers again, with many taking further qualifications or getting promoted because of their rekindled spirit.

School principal Fari Rufetu of Etwatwa Secondary School in Benoni says Columba’s six-day academy triggers an “enlightening metamorphosis” that every teacher or corporate leader should experience.