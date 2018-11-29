Lawyers of the Year 2019

Risk-on trade drives equities to their highest in more than two weeks, as European stocks join a global rally and core bond yields fall
Sikonathi Mantshantsha writes about Julius Malema's verbal diarrhoea, and Friday is Sanlam's 20th anniversary as a JSE-listed company
The power cuts follow Wednesday's release of Eskom’s interim results, which showed a dire state of affairs both financially and operationally
Parliament’s portfolio committee on energy finalises proposals on resource plan
However, the Tesla CEO is moving ahead with a similar proposal across town designed to whisk baseball fans to and from Dodger Stadium
The Reserve Bank reported on Thursday morning that money supply and private-sector credit growth slowed, instead of rising as expected
In June, Mantashe published a notice in the government gazette announcing a restriction on the granting of technical co-operation permits, exploration rights and production rights
C40 Cities has announced that nine cities will be given specialist support to develop sustainable infrastructure projects over the next two years
SA Sevens Academy graduate Impi Visser and the Blitzboks face Zimbabwe in a Pool A in Dubai
Hirsch's book is an easy read but romanticises a complex issue and is often presented in a clumsy way
