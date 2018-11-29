Eskom’s debt burden doubles to R45bn in one year

Eskom’s debt service costs have doubled in just a single year to R45bn, highlighting the perilous state of the power utility, which supplies about 90% of SA’s energy needs.

The largest state-owned company, which has been cited as the single biggest risk to the SA economy due to its R350bn in state guarantees and the potential for power cuts to cripple industry, is financially and operationally in the worst state that it has ever been, analysts said.

