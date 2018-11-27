Tom Moyane rejoining Sars ‘would be a catastrophe’

While Moyane’s Constitutional Court bid to halt either the disciplinary case against him or the Nugent commission failed, because he had not established grounds for direct access or exclusive jurisdiction, the judges said that he still had "other avenues available".

Evidence before the Nugent commission in the past eight months showed how Moyane, along with consultants Bain,

had implemented a far-reaching restructuring of the Sars operating model.

This had resulted in dozens of experienced employees being purged or sidelined, and eroded the capacity of the tax agency by disbanding key units.

"The process of repairing Sars cannot properly start until a permanent successor has been appointed as the new commissioner. Until then, Sars will limp along at the expense

of society at large," Nugent said in the affidavit. It is "crucial" that a new commissioner is appointed without delay to allow the organisation to put in place a "long-term strategy", he said.

Moyane had halted the decade-long Sars modernisation strategy, leading to four years of neglect of the tax agency’s IT systems, Nugent said, and indicated that only a new commissioner would be able to provide a proper motivation to the Treasury for funds to reverse this neglect.

Nugent said that evidence indicated that without intervention, the e-filing system would be "compromised" within two years.

There was further evidence, he said, which the commission received after issuing its interim report, that pointed to "serious misconduct" that "goes beyond mere recklessness".

He did not disclose the new allegations because Moyane had yet to respond to them.

Argument in the matter will be heard in the high court in Pretoria on December 4 and 5, after parties agreed to shift the date from November 27.

Nugent, who was meant to submit his final report to Ramaphosa on Friday, said in his affidavit that he would apply for an extension.

