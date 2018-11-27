Parents who have not been entitled to maternity leave in the past will now be allowed 10 days' parental leave, to be paid out of the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

This follows the signing of the Labour Laws Amendment Bill into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

In terms of the additions to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, an employee who is a parent not covered by maternity leave will be entitled to at least 10 consecutive days’ of leave when their child is born.

This means that fathers, who were initially only entitled to three days of paternity leave, will now be able to take 10 days off.

If there are two adoptive parents of a child younger than two years, one of them is entitled to adoption leave of 10 weeks and the other employee to parental leave of 10 days.

The same provision is made for commissioning parents in a surrogate motherhood agreement.

The originator of the act‚ Henri Terblanche‚ welcomed the signing of the bill into law.

“Congratulations to [ACDP] Cheryllyn Dudley for all her hard work with the Labour Laws Amendment Bill that was signed into law on November 23 by President Ramaphosa‚” Terblanche said.

Although Terblanche petitioned parliament with the proposal for parental leave‚ the ACDP then tabled a private member's bill relying largely on Terblanche's petition.

“This is an achievement that every South African can be proud of‚” Terblanche said.

Terblanche said the law was progressive‚ gender neutral and would contribute to a more equitable society as it recognised the role of both parents in their care-giving duties towards their children.

Sonke Gender Justice‚ which supported Terblanche’s petition to parliament‚ had noted in a report in July 2018 that children who received quality care and healthy bonding and attachment in the first 1‚000 days of their life were less likely to require health services than children without such care in their early years.

The organisation‚ in its State of SA’s Fathers 2018 report‚ said mothers who had just given birth were unlikely to be able to do all the care work required to keep an infant safe and healthy.

The organisation said if the birth was by caesarean section‚ a new mother would require at least 10 days to recover before she could lift and carry a baby on her own.