PUBLIC PROTECTOR
Busisiwe Mkhwebane misdirected herself in the Bankorp bailout case, top court told
Public protector's counsel concedes possibility of errors and poor judgment, but denies she acted in bad faith
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s advocate says she may have shown “bad judgment”, “misdirected herself” and made “errors” in her investigation into the Reserve Bank’s apartheid-era Bankorp bailout, but he denies she acted in bad faith.
Advocate Vuyani Ngalwana told Constitutional Court justices on Tuesday that Mkhwebane sought to clarify these “mistakes”, which he maintained were not acts of deliberate deception.
“Why so many errors?” Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng asked. “You make an error, you clarify it. You make another error, you clarify it. You make another error, you clarify it. What is the meaning of this?”
Ngalwana responded: “The only submission I can make is that this is indicative of a public protector under siege.”
He revealed that Mkhwebane also faces two court cases regarding her Estina Dairy Project investigation, in which personal costs orders are being sought against her.
Mkhwebane came under fire recently for her “preliminary investigation” of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan regarding an early retirement payout for former SA Revenue Service commissioner Ivan Pillay.
She has denied allegations that the investigation was meant to embarrass and frustrate Gordhan on the eve of his appearance before the state-capture inquiry, saying she had subpoenaed him 20 days before learning when he was expected to appear.
The public protector’s office has yet to confirm whether she will to on with the Gordhan investigation.
Mkhwebane has asked the Constitutional Court to reverse the Pretoria high court personal costs order against her for an estimated R900,000 over Bankorp. That court criticised the “unacceptable way” she conducted her Bankorp investigation, and found she could reasonably be suspected of bias.
Mkhwebane was forced to admit she erred in ordering parliament to change the constitutional mandate of the Reserve Bank so that it no longer focuses on protecting the value of the rand.
The announcement of that remedial action was followed by a drop in the value of the rand, and the sale of R1.3bn in government bonds.
The Reserve Bank, represented by advocate Kate Hofmeyr, claims Mkhwebane was biased and dishonest in her investigation, and did not seek its input on her far-reaching, and ultimately aborted, remedial action.
“She conducted a partisan investigation which was aimed at undermining the Reserve Bank,” the Bank said.
The Bank maintains that if Mkhwebane is allowed to appeal against the costs order against her the Constitutional Court should rule that she abused her office in the investigation.
“These failings are not innocent errors or mistakes. They form a consistent pattern of obfuscation and avoidance. They deserve censure, both in the form of the personal costs ordered against the public protector and the declaratory order sought.”
In its Bankorp ruling, the Pretoria high court expressed concern that Mkhwebane had met officials from the State Security Agency and the Presidency less than two weeks before releasing her far-reaching Bankorp report‚ without disclosing this to the Reserve Bank or Absa.
Ngalwana maintains it was not necessary for Mkhwebane to consult the Reserve Bank as she was not targeting it in her report or taking specific remedial action against it.