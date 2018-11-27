Busisiwe Mkhwebane misdirected herself in the Bankorp bailout case, top court told

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s advocate says she may have shown “bad judgment”, “misdirected herself” and made “errors” in her investigation into the Reserve Bank’s apartheid-era Bankorp bailout, but he denies she acted in bad faith.

Advocate Vuyani Ngalwana told Constitutional Court justices on Tuesday that Mkhwebane sought to clarify these “mistakes”, which he maintained were not acts of deliberate deception.

“Why so many errors?” Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng asked. “You make an error, you clarify it. You make another error, you clarify it. You make another error, you clarify it. What is the meaning of this?”

Ngalwana responded: “The only submission I can make is that this is indicative of a public protector under siege.”

He revealed that Mkhwebane also faces two court cases regarding her Estina Dairy Project investigation, in which personal costs orders are being sought against her.

Mkhwebane came under fire recently for her “preliminary investigation” of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan regarding an early retirement payout for former SA Revenue Service commissioner Ivan Pillay.

She has denied allegations that the investigation was meant to embarrass and frustrate Gordhan on the eve of his appearance before the state-capture inquiry, saying she had subpoenaed him 20 days before learning when he was expected to appear.

The public protector’s office has yet to confirm whether she will to on with the Gordhan investigation.