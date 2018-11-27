National

‘Biased’ Vincent Maleka must recuse himself, Mzwanele Manyi says

‘I have been put up on this stand as if I was a criminal who was lying‚’ the former GCIS boss says

27 November 2018 - 11:38 Amil Umraw
Advocate Vincent Maleka chats to former owner of World Afroview, Mzwanele Manyi before the start of his second day of cross eximination at the state capture inquiry in Parktown. Picture: MASI LOSI
Businessperson and former government spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi has accused the commission of inquiry into state capture of treating him unfairly, and says he wants the lawyer leading evidence to recuse himself.

Before the second day of Manyi’s testimony could begin on Tuesday‚ he accused the commission’s lead lawyer‚ Vincent Maleka‚ who has been firm in his cross-examination‚ of bias.

He said Maleka’s questioning on Monday was too “prosecutorial”.

“I have been put up on this stand as if I was a criminal who was lying‚” Manyi said.

Manyi was allowed to complete his entire statement on Monday‚ without facing any questions from the commission’s lawyers‚ unlike other witnesses who have appeared before the commission. He faced questions from Maleka only after his version was completed.

Manyi was testifying about government advertising spending on the Gupta-owned The New Age newspaper while he was director-general at the Government Communication and Information System between 2011 and 2012.

“If Manyi feels uncomfortable‚ we should follow process. If there is a need for a formal application for recusal‚ then let it be‚” Maleka said in response.

