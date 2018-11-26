There has never been a time that SA was not captured, Mzwanele Manyi says

Manyi has been implicated by acting government communications head Phumla Williams who, in August, accused him of attempting to influence her testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry.

She also testified about how the government had pumped millions into Gupta-owned media entities during Manyi’s tenure.

Two weeks ago, Manyi said that said he also wanted to give his version of what happened at the GCIS when he headed the state propaganda agency.

Evidence leader advocate Vincent Maleka on Monday asked Manyi if he thought the Guptas were corrupt.

"As you sit here today in the witness box, do you accept that members of the Gupta family and the businesses that they own have been seriously implicated by way of credible evidence led before the chairperson?" Maleka asked.

Manyi, however, failed to answer the question directly.

Commission chair Raymond Zondo had to intervene and instruct Manyi not to deviate from questions asked.

Manyi then responded: "My answer is that I don’t know."