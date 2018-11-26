Africa’s leading blockchain conference will cut through the hype and focus on real-case uses of blockchain technology

The African continent has massive challenges with transactions and doing business. These can be improved using blockchain technology to provide simpler, more efficient and cost-effective ways of working, reducing fraud, increasing security and transparency and removing human error and inefficiencies.

The Blockchain Africa Conference 2019 is Africa’s leading blockchain conference and will focus on moving Africa forward and enabling the continent to adopt blockchain technology to improve lives and transform industries. The event will explore a range of topics which include embracing blockchain technology, its benefits and opportunities, insight into current blockchain use cases, the regulatory environment and concerns around performance, adoption, scalability and blockchain infrastructure.

In its fifth edition, the conference will have speakers and delegates from more than 35 countries, attracting investors, startups, enthusiasts, developers, corporates, policy makers, venture funds and regulators. The conference brings together top thought leaders and pioneers in the industry, and creates an ecosystem for all to learn, network, and collaborate with each other.

The Speakers

The conference speakers are some of the most well-known names globally, some of whom started their careers in this space when bitcoin and blockchain technology was first created.

The master of ceremonies in Johannesburg is Farzam Ehsani, CEO and co-founder of VALR.com. Didi Sehume, project lead and strategist at Hume Est., is the master of ceremonies in Cape Town.

The keynote speaker in Johannesburg will be Brian Behlendorf, the executive director of the Linux Foundation’s Hyperledger project, who has been named one of the top 10 influential voices in the blockchain world, in a New York Times commentary titled “The People Leading the Blockchain Revolution.”

Hyperledger now oversees several different blockchain projects, but its biggest product is Hyperledger Fabric, which is being used by everyone from Walmart to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US.

Other speakers include: