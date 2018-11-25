National

Illegal mining puts Joburg on brink of disaster

World Cup stadium and other landmarks at risk as illegal miners tunnel under city close to fuel and gas pipes, raising danger of buildings collapsing and deadly explosions

25 November 2018 - 08:17 Graeme Hosken
Soccer City Stadium, which hosted the main matches of the Fifa World Cup in 2010. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ HALDEN KROG
Soccer City Stadium, which hosted the main matches of the Fifa World Cup in 2010. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ HALDEN KROG

Illegal miners have brought Johannesburg, SA's biggest city, to the brink of an unprecedented disaster - and the government has shrugged off calls by city officials to step in and avert potential catastrophe.

Transnet and Sasol have sounded the alarm that zama zamas are blasting to within metres of highly flammable gas and fuel lines under Johannesburg.

Should one of those lines be damaged, experts say, everything within a 300m radius will be "incinerated".

Key parts of the city are also under threat of collapse due to the 140km labyrinth of new and existing tunnels that illegal miners are digging or blasting beneath the city.

These include the M1 double-decker highway and the M2, sections of Soweto and the 94,000-seat FNB Stadium.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: SPECIAL REPORT | Underground tunnels have Joburg on shaky ground

If you would like to subscribe to Sunday Times  to read the full story, please click here

Most read

1.
Illegal mining puts Joburg on brink of disaster
National
2.
BLACK FRIDAY | BusinessLIVE for only R25/month
News
3.
PIC's Dan Majtila resigns with immediate effect
National
4.
Treasury to look at how much the Guptas made from ...
National

Related Articles

Court halts awarding of Xolobeni mining rights after community's legal bid
Companies / Mining

Gwede Mantashe and the misery of mining’s effect on communities
Opinion

iSimangaliso wetlands: to mine or not to mine?
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.