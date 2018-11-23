News Leader
WATCH: What the cabinet shake-up means
23 November 2018 - 10:29
President Cyril Ramaphosa has reshuffled his cabinet, appointing Nomvula Mokonyane environment minister, while Siyabonga Cwele has been moved to home affairs.
The ministries of telecommunications and communications have been merged, with Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams heading the combined portfolio.
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga joined Business Day TV to discuss the shake-up.
