National

News Leader

WATCH: What the cabinet shake-up means

23 November 2018 - 10:29 Business Day TV
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reshuffled his cabinet, appointing Nomvula Mokonyane environment minister, while Siyabonga Cwele has been moved to home affairs.

The ministries of telecommunications and communications have been merged, with Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams heading the combined portfolio.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga joined Business Day TV to discuss the shake-up.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks Business Day TV about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle

Cyril Ramaphosa to reshuffle his cabinet

The presidency says the president will announce the details of the shake-up at 3pm at the Union Buildings
National
1 day ago

Cabinet approves extension of automotive incentive programme

Car makers have invested billions of dollars to upgrade factories to supply the export market from SA, Africa’s biggest car-making hub
Business
23 hours ago

Read Cyril Ramaphosa's full statement on the cabinet reshuffle

'I remain determined that Cabinet of our nation should have an appropriate mix of experience and capability as well as gender and generational mix'
National
19 hours ago

Rand mixed ahead of cabinet reshuffle and interest-rate decision

Volatility in the rand may be in the offing as the market braces for political and financial risk events
Markets
22 hours ago

Bathabile Dlamini remains in her position after Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle

Dlamini was labelled incompetent over her handling of the Sassa fiasco in 2017, which saw almost R17m in grant funds at risk of not being disbursed
National
20 hours ago

Most read

1.
SA could invest $1bn in South Sudan oil deal
National
2.
BREAKING NEWS: Cyril Ramaphosa signs National ...
National / Labour
3.
SA Express will only be profitable in next ...
National
4.
WATCH: What the cabinet shake-up means
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.