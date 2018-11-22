Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is the new communications minister

She was also a vocal supporters of Ramaphosa is the lead-up to the ANC’s bruising national elective conference in Nasrec.

Ndabeni-Abrahams most recently served as the deputy minister of telecommunications and postal services, after having previously served as the deputy minister of communications. She has been an ANC MP since 2009.

During his cabinet reshuffle announcement on Thursday, Ramaphosa said he was merging the erstwhile telecommunications and the communications ministries, and it would be led by Ndabeni-Abrahams. However, the two departments will remain separate until after the 2019 election.

The merger is the first incarnation of Ramaphosa’s promised reconfiguration of the cabinet, which he announced in his inaugural state of the nation Address in February.

