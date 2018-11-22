National

No irregular payments for Anisha Gordhan, says Investec

‘As an employee … she was appointed to the board of directors of various entities in which they had equity interests to manage … the investments’

22 November 2018 - 09:44 Avan Pijoos
Members of the EFF picket outside the commission of enquiry into State Capture in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/THE SUNDAY TIMES
Investec has confirmed that the daughter of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan did not receive any irregular payments when she worked for Investec.

The company released a statement after the EFF claimed Anisha Gordhan had benefited from “government tenders for consulting and advisory services”.

Investec said Anisha was employed in its private equity business from 2007 until the business was incorporated into Investec Equity Partners (IEP) in January 2016.

She was an employee of IEP until she left in 2017.

“As an employee of the companies‚ she was appointed to the board of directors of various entities in which they had equity interests to manage and oversee the respective investments.

“Ms Gordhan was a nonexecutive director and not a direct shareholder in these entities‚ which gave her no direct remuneration or payment‚” Investec said.

On Wednesday, in his closing address at the state capture commission‚ Gordhan dismissed claims by EFF leaders that his daughter was a beneficiary of state contracts.

He said it was not true that his daughter held directorships or private shares in the entities listed by the EFF.

“It’s not her money. Their job is to look after the money of the bank and the investors‚” he said.

Gordhan said Anisha did not benefit financially from or own any shares in the businesses directly.

He said any financial compensation gained went to the bank and other investors‚ as well as to employees of these companies. He said it was a lie that Anisha used their relationship to get access to government tenders.

“The allegation of using the relationship with myself to get access to government tenders to benefit these companies is a blatant lie. These dangerous and unfounded allegations have been made to intimidate and harass my family and myself‚” he said.

TimesLIVE

