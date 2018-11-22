National elections still open to challenge based on fraudulent or fake addresses

The 2019 national elections could still be challenged based on fraudulent or fake addresses, even though the Constitutional Court has granted the electoral commission an extension to complete the voters' roll.

The elections are set to be highly contested, as opposition parties try to push the ANC below 50% of the support in key provinces such as Gauteng.

On Thursday the Constitutional Court granted the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) until November 29 2019 to complete addresses on the voters’ roll. This has now given the commission time until after the elections to complete its work with regard to the addresses.

The IEC asked the court in August to extend its deadline to November 29 2019 after it failed to meet its initial June deadline to ensure the voters’ roll was complete with addresses for all voters.

The June deadline was set after the court found in 2016 that the absence of this information was unconstitutional. The apex court had earlier ordered an interim extension until November 30 2018, while it determined whether a further extension should be granted.

The court’s order is, however, subject to conditions, which include that the IEC furnish the court with bi-monthly reports as from January 31 2019 to September 30 2019. The reports would set out, among others, the number of post-2003 addresses still outstanding, the steps taken to obtain the addresses and any matter it may consider necessary to report on.