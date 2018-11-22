National

Cyril Ramaphosa to reshuffle his cabinet

22 November 2018 - 10:26 NATASHA MARRIAN
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday shake up his executive for the second time since taking office in February.

According to the presidency, Ramaphosa will announce the details of the cabinet reshuffle at 3pm at the Union Buildings.

The need for the reshuffle arose after the death of Edna Molewa, and the resignation of home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba. 

Molewa, who was minister of environmental affairs, died in September. She was a long-standing member of the executive and passed away after a long illness.

Gigaba resigned on the brink of potentially being removed from the cabinet after court findings that he had lied under oath in the Fireblade Aviation matter. The public protector had also found that this amounted to a breach of the constitution and the Executive Ethics Code, and gave Ramaphosa 14 days to act against him.

He resigned as a minister and as an MP last week, saying he did so in the interests of the country and the ANC.

Ramaphosa retained many ministers in his cabinet who were aligned to former president Jacob Zuma.

Business Day understands that the president has been consulting on the reshuffle in recent weeks.

marriann@businesslive.co.za

