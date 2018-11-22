‘Compromise appointment’ Nomvula Mokonyane sent to environmental affairs
In October, Cosatu called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Mokonyane along with other ministers it described as corrupt, immensely incompetent and inexperienced
Embattled communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane has once again been retained in a cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa, this time finding herself moved to the department of environmental affairs.
She replaces Edna Molewa, who died in September.
Her appointment comes despite her leaving a trail of destruction at the critical department of water and sanitation.
She was at the helm of the department between 2014 and January 2018. It incurred about R2.5bn in irregular expenditure in 2016, the ramifications of which are still being felt. Mokonyane was moved to the communications department earlier in 2018.
In 2017, allegations surfaced that attorney Luvo Makasi, now Central Energy Fund chair, was influencing contracts in the department.
The year before, City Press reported that Mokonyane was in hot water after then public protector Thuli Madonsela asked the auditor-general’s office to investigate "irregularities and improprieties" in relation to the expansion of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project.
The Special Investigating Unit is also probing suspected wrongdoing in the awarding of tenders by the department.
In October, Cosatu called on Ramaphosa to fire Mokonyane along with other ministers it described as corrupt, immensely incompetent and inexperienced. She has been largely considered as a compromise appointment due to pressures to forge unity in the ANC following Ramaphosa’s close victory at the ANC conference in Nasrec.
Mokonyane was a staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma and was on Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s slate during the conference.
She is a member of the ANC's national working committee.
