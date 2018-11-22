National

‘Compromise appointment’ Nomvula Mokonyane sent to environmental affairs

In October, Cosatu called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Mokonyane along with other ministers it described as corrupt, immensely incompetent and inexperienced

22 November 2018 - 17:48 Theto Mahlakoana
Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: THE TIMES
Embattled communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane has once again been retained in a cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa, this time finding herself moved to the department of environmental affairs.

She replaces Edna Molewa, who died in September.

Her appointment comes despite her leaving a trail of destruction at the critical department of water and sanitation.

She was at the helm of the department between 2014 and January 2018. It incurred about R2.5bn in irregular expenditure in 2016, the ramifications of which are still being felt. Mokonyane was moved to the communications department earlier in 2018.

In 2017, allegations surfaced that attorney Luvo Makasi, now Central Energy Fund chair, was influencing contracts in the department.

The year before, City Press reported that Mokonyane was in hot water after then public protector Thuli Madonsela asked the auditor-general’s office to investigate "irregularities and improprieties" in relation to the expansion of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project.

The Special Investigating Unit is also probing suspected wrongdoing in the awarding of tenders by the department.

In October, Cosatu called on Ramaphosa to fire Mokonyane along with other ministers it described as corrupt, immensely incompetent and inexperienced. She has been largely considered as a compromise appointment due to pressures to forge unity in the ANC following Ramaphosa’s close victory at the ANC conference in Nasrec.

Mokonyane was a staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma and was on Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s slate during the conference.

She is a member of the ANC's national working committee.

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za

Cabinet reshuffle: two departments merged, Cwele, Mokonyane and Ndabeni-Abrahams get new portfolios

President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled his cabinet on Thursday, merging two departments and shifting three ministers and deputy ministers
National
2 hours ago

Bathabile Dlamini remains in her position after Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle

Dlamini was labelled incompetent over her handling of the Sassa fiasco in 2017, which saw almost R17m in grant funds at risk of not being disbursed
National
1 hour ago

Cabinet ministers: why are these rogues still in office?

If Nhlanhla Nene fell on his sword in the interests of propriety, what are these cabinet ministers waiting for?
Features
1 month ago

Department of water fails acid test of finances

Effective steps were not taken to prevent irregular expenditure, says auditor-general Kimi Makwetu
National
1 month ago

Parliament to crack the whip as crisis engulfs water department

The terms of reference of an inquiry into the Department of Water and Sanitation’s woeful administrative and financial state are under ...
National
6 months ago

