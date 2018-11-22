‘Compromise appointment’ Nomvula Mokonyane sent to environmental affairs

Embattled communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane has once again been retained in a cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa, this time finding herself moved to the department of environmental affairs.

She replaces Edna Molewa, who died in September.

Her appointment comes despite her leaving a trail of destruction at the critical department of water and sanitation.

She was at the helm of the department between 2014 and January 2018. It incurred about R2.5bn in irregular expenditure in 2016, the ramifications of which are still being felt. Mokonyane was moved to the communications department earlier in 2018.

In 2017, allegations surfaced that attorney Luvo Makasi, now Central Energy Fund chair, was influencing contracts in the department.