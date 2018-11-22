Cabinet reshuffle: two departments merged, Cwele, Mokonyane and Ndabeni-Abrahams get new portfolios
President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled his cabinet on Thursday, merging two departments and shifting three ministers and deputy ministers.
Postal services minister Siyabonga Cwele has been shifted to home affairs, and communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane has been shifted to environmental affairs — a demotion for the ally of former president Jacob Zuma.
Mokonyane's deputy, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, will now take up the post of communications minister, a promotion for the deputy minister, who is seen as a rising star in ANC politics.
The erstwhile telecommunications ministry and the communications ministry will be combined and led by Ndabeni-Abrahams, but the two departments will remain separate until after the 2019 election.
Ramaphosa also announced the resignation of the deputy energy minister Thembi Majola, who stepped down to attend to family commitments. He steps down from January 1.
