Cabinet reshuffle: two departments merged, Cwele, Mokonyane and Ndabeni-Abrahams get new portfolios

President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled his cabinet on Thursday, merging two departments and shifting three ministers and deputy ministers

22 November 2018 - 16:03 Genevieve Quintal and NATASHA MARRIAN
President Cyril Ramphosa announces a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/THE SUNDAY TIMES
President Cyril Ramphosa announces a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/THE SUNDAY TIMES

President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled his cabinet on Thursday, merging two departments and shifting three ministers and deputy ministers.

Postal services minister Siyabonga Cwele has been shifted to home affairs, and communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane has been shifted to environmental affairs — a demotion for the  ally of former president Jacob Zuma.

Mokonyane's deputy, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, will now take up the post of communications minister, a promotion for the deputy minister, who is seen as a rising star in ANC politics.

The erstwhile telecommunications ministry and the communications ministry will be combined and led by Ndabeni-Abrahams, but the two departments will remain separate until after the 2019 election.

Ramaphosa also announced the resignation of the deputy energy minister Thembi Majola, who stepped down to attend to family commitments. He steps down from January 1.

Malusi Gigaba resigns as MP

The office of the speaker has confirmed the former minister’s resignation from parliament
7 days ago

Edna Molewa was a woman of courage and principle – Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday praised the late environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa as a woman of courage and principle who was widely ...
1 month ago

Reserve Bank raises interest rates on inflation concerns

In a very close call, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago raises rates, as the long-term inflation outlook deteriorates
3 hours ago

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.