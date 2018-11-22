Cabinet reshuffle: two departments merged, Cwele, Mokonyane and Ndabeni-Abrahams get new portfolios

Mokonyane's deputy, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, will now take up the post of communications minister, a promotion for the deputy minister, who is seen as a rising star in ANC politics.

The erstwhile telecommunications ministry and the communications ministry will be combined and led by Ndabeni-Abrahams, but the two departments will remain separate until after the 2019 election.

Ramaphosa also announced the resignation of the deputy energy minister Thembi Majola, who stepped down to attend to family commitments. He steps down from January 1.

marriann@businesslive.co.za

quintalg@businesslive.co.za