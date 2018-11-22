Bathabile Dlamini remains in her position after Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle

“Sometimes we lose debates because we become emotional, so now we want experts to argue,” she told the Sunday Times on the sidelines of the conference.

Dlamini was a staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma, defending him at every turn and at the ANC Nasrec conference ensured that the Women's League backed Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to succeed.

When Dlamini-Zuma did not win, Dlamini had to be taken to a back room in the media centre and calmed down, before addressing a media briefing where she berated the noninclusion of women, and accused the ANC of being deeply patriarchal.

This was despite the Women's League not supporting Lindiwe Sisulu for the position of deputy and opting to rather give its vote to David Mabuza.

Dlamini is now facing possible perjury charges. A few months ago she was found to have possibly lied under oath when dealing with Sassa debacle in 2017. She had denied responsibility for the affair and, in doing so, was thought to have lied to the highest court in the land.

In September, the Constitutional Court ordered Dlamini to pay 20% of the legal costs of the Black Sash Trust and Freedom Under Law in relation to the 2017 Sassa debacle, out of her own pocket.

It also directed that the national director of public prosecutions make a call on whether Dlamini should be prosecuted and charged for perjury for lying under oath.

The NPA has said the matter was forwarded to the office of the director of public prosecutions (DPP) in the Gauteng, by head office, and then referred to the office of Gauteng Hawks head Maj-Gen Prince Mokotedi for investigation.

In the meantime the DA has lodged an application in the high court in Pretoria to have the reappointment of Malusi Gigaba and Dlamini as cabinet ministers declared irrational, unconstitutional and unlawful.

Gigaba has since resigned from cabinet.

