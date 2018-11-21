WATCH: What Gordhan told the Zondo commission

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s highly anticipated testimony at the state capture inquiry entered its second day on Tuesday.

He said that soon after he was appointed finance minister in 2015, he was subjected to harassment and bullying. Tactics he believes were aimed at chasing him out of office.

Testifying before the Zondo commission, the minister said that it became clear soon after his appointment that those enabling state capture were working to get rid of him.

Tiso Blackstar associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy joined Business Day TV to discuss Gordhan’s testimony.