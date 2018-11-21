Trump and land-reform fears boost SA’s white right

Of 20,000 murders in the last recorded year, 46 were white people killed on farms, according to police data. No land has been seized and the vast majority of victims are poor and black.

Ramaphosa’s vague pledge in 2018 to pursue land expropriation without compensation to right the wrongs of apartheid has given new impetus to AfriForum and its mother body, Solidarity, that have brushed aside his insistence he will protect property rights. Critics, including some prominent Afrikaners, accuse the groups of stirring racial fears at a time when Ramaphosa is trying to defuse threats of unrest from the EFF.

Solidarity says it reflects fears rather than stirring them. “On expropriation, they can’t threaten that sort of thing and not expect a reaction,” Flip Buys, chair of the umbrella movement, said by telephone. “Some battles you must fight. We must save the country from what happened in Zimbabwe,” he said, referring to the widespread violent takeover of white-owned farms in the early 2000s.

More fringe white groups, including the survivalist Suidlanders, have been warning for decades that Afrikaners are under threat. But Solidarity and AfriForum are working at a different level, holding prominent protests, lobbying foreign governments and preparing to approach the UN to request land expropriation be recognised as a breach of human rights.

AfriForum and Cope, a party formed by dissident ANC members with three seats in parliament, said they met senior US embassy officials on Monday to ask Washington to put pressure on SA to protect property rights. The US embassy said Cope and AfriForum delivered a petition to one of its officials.

Conversations with a dozen members of AfriForum at its rallies and elsewhere, reviews of its social media accounts and private text messages sent by its members reveal an increasingly influential movement with an agenda that divides SA.