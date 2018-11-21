National

SOEs are acting against those responsible for financial losses, says Pravin Gordhan

‘That will send the right message — that malfeasance will not be tolerated,’ the public enterprises minister told the Zondo commission

21 November 2018 - 11:45 Genevieve Quintal
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan at the state capture inquiry. Picture: ALON SKUY
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan at the state capture inquiry. Picture: ALON SKUY

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan told the state capture inquiry on Wednesday that state-owned enterprises (SOEs) were starting to take action against those who were responsible for financial loss through malfeasance.

A number of the country's SOEs and their executives have been embroiled in allegations of state capture. 

Gordhan, at his third day of testimony at the commission, submitted that the inquiry ‘‘follow the money’’ and request a full account of all transactions by any Gupta-related company and related individuals that had gone through bank accounts. 

By doing this, the commission would be better placed to determine which activities were related to criminality and malfeasance. and would assist SOEs and taxpayers to recover funds that were lost. 

Evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius asked Gordhan whether civil methods were being considered and used in relation to SOEs’ loss of finances. Gordhan said the boards of various SOEs were looking into forensic reports that were currently available or that they had initiated.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

He used the example of Transnet suing its former CEO, Siyabonga Gama.

The state-owned rail and freight company is suing Gama for R166m, which the utility says was an overpayment made to Gupta-linked Regiments Capital.

This relates to a consulting contract awarded to Regiments as part of Transnet’s R54bn procurement process of 1,064 locomotives, which has been the subject of various investigations.

A summons has been served on Gama. The former CEO is also fighting his axing from Transnet in the labour court in Johannesburg. 

On Wednesday, Gordhan said there would be opportunities available to SOEs to recover money stolen through financial intelligence centres across the globe, tax authorities and mutual assistance agreements.

However, he said one avenue that had not been exercised enough was the asset forfeiture unit (AFU). Gordhan said the AFU should start freezing people's assets.

‘‘That will send the right message — that malfeasance will not be tolerated,’’ he said.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Pravin Gordhan challenges detractors behind bid to get rid of him

The minister challenges his critics to appear before the state-capture inquiry
National
9 hours ago

We became more aware of state capture in 2015, says Pravin Gordhan

Gordhan said even during the four-day period in which Des Van Rooyen was finance minister, state capture intentions were evident
National
2 days ago

I have never lobbied for a job, says Pravin Gordhan

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu says a deal was brokered with Jacob Zuma to make Gordhan finance minister in exchange for the alleged ‘spy tapes’
National
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Audit results for SOEs and provinces are worse ...
National
2.
Dysfunctional SABS earns disclaimer from ...
National
3.
Scopa rejects legal opinion that PIC may refuse ...
National
4.
SOEs are acting against those responsible for ...
National

Related Articles

EFF and BLF hold separate pickets against Pravin Gordhan at state capture ...
National

Gordhan tells of dirty tricks to get rid of him
National

Pravin Gordhan says he had no ‘direct meetings’ with the Guptas
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.