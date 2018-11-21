SOEs are acting against those responsible for financial losses, says Pravin Gordhan

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan told the state capture inquiry on Wednesday that state-owned enterprises (SOEs) were starting to take action against those who were responsible for financial loss through malfeasance.

A number of the country's SOEs and their executives have been embroiled in allegations of state capture.

Gordhan, at his third day of testimony at the commission, submitted that the inquiry ‘‘follow the money’’ and request a full account of all transactions by any Gupta-related company and related individuals that had gone through bank accounts.

By doing this, the commission would be better placed to determine which activities were related to criminality and malfeasance. and would assist SOEs and taxpayers to recover funds that were lost.

Evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius asked Gordhan whether civil methods were being considered and used in relation to SOEs’ loss of finances. Gordhan said the boards of various SOEs were looking into forensic reports that were currently available or that they had initiated.