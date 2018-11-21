Pravin Gordhan says his daughter has not done any business with the state

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan used his closing remarks at the state-capture inquiry on Wednesday to address the attacks against his daughter, Anisha.

This comes after the EFF alleged that she was a director of a number of companies that have benefited from government tenders, because of her relationship with the minister.

The party has been leading an attack against Gordhan, and is calling for him to be removed as a minister.

On Wednesday, Gordhan reiterated that those who are attacking him should come forward and give evidence under oath. However, he said that attacking anyone’s family was unacceptable. He told the inquiry the allegations that Anisha was using her relationship with him to get access to government tenders to benefit those companies was a “blatant lie”.

He said these are “dangerous and unfounded” allegations, which were being used to intimidate and harass his family and himself. He told the commission that his daughter joined Investec Bank’s private equity division in 2007 and resigned in late 2017. Most financial service institutions invested capital in emerging, privately owned businesses.