National

Pravin Gordhan challenges detractors behind bid to get rid of him

The minister challenges to his critics to appear before the state-capture inquiry

21 November 2018 - 05:10 GENEVIEVE QUINTAL
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: REUTERS
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has challenged his detractors to come with evidence against him, present it under oath at the state capture inquiry and subject themselves to cross-examination.

This was a veiled reference to the EFF and the erstwhile Zuma faction in the ANC, which have been leading a politically charged attack against him.

