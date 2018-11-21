Pravin Gordhan challenges detractors behind bid to get rid of him
The minister challenges to his critics to appear before the state-capture inquiry
21 November 2018 - 05:10
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has challenged his detractors to come with evidence against him, present it under oath at the state capture inquiry and subject themselves to cross-examination.
This was a veiled reference to the EFF and the erstwhile Zuma faction in the ANC, which have been leading a politically charged attack against him.
