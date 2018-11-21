Pravin Gordhan challenges detractors behind bid to get rid of him

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has challenged his detractors to come with evidence against him, present it under oath at the state capture inquiry and subject themselves to cross-examination.

This was a veiled reference to the EFF and the erstwhile Zuma faction in the ANC, which have been leading a politically charged attack against him.

