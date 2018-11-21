Parliament ‘will oppose AfriForum’s bid to halt property clause amendment’

Parliament will oppose a court application by Afrikaner rights group AfriForum to have the report of the joint constitutional review committee on amending section 25 of the constitution set aside.

The group, which has accused parliament of failing to follow due process, has indicated that it has ordered its legal team to prepare for legal action to stop the process of amending the property clause to allow for expropriation without compensation.

Earlier this week, the lobby group and COPE, which also opposes the proposed amendment, delivered a joint memorandum to the US embassy requesting the Trump administration to put pressure on the SA government to “protect the constitution, property rights and the 1994 settlement”.

Last week, parliament’s joint constitutional review committee formally resolved to recommend that the property section of the constitution be changed to make it explicit that expropriation without compensation is one of the means that can be used to address the skewed land ownership patterns dating back to the colonial and apartheid eras.

The committee ignored objections from opposition parties, business organisations and some academics, who have argued that the change would discourage investment without dealing with the real causes of the slow implementation of land redistribution, almost a 25 years after SA’s first democratic elections.