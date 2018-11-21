National

Dan Matjila offers to resign from PIC — in April

The offer must now be considered by the PIC’s board and then approved by finance minister Tito Mboweni

21 November 2018 - 16:07 Loni Prinsloo
PIC chief investment officer Daniel Matjila. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
The head of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Dan Matjila, has offered to resign from his role at Africa’s largest money manager, according to the department of finance.

The offer must now be considered by the PIC’s board and then approved by finance minister Tito Mboweni, spokesperson Jabulani Sikhakhane said. Under the terms of the plan, Matjila would officially submit his resignation at the end of January and then remain as CEO until the end of his notice period in April, Sikhakhane said.

Matjila has faced calls to resign for his role in several questionable investments by the PIC and amid allegations he used PIC funds to support the business of a woman with whom he was romantically involved. He has denied wrongdoing.

Bloomberg

