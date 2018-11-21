Anticorruption hotline received thousands of complaints, MPs told

The national anticorruption hotline operated by the Public Service Commission (PSC) has received 20,726 cases of allegations of corruption from its inception in September 2004 to end-October 2018.

A total 3,655 officials were found guilty of misconduct related to corrupt activities during this period and of these 1,740 were dismissed, 450 were fined, 140 were demoted, 927 were given final written warnings and 395 were criminally prosecuted.

The 20,726 cases were referred to the relevant government departments and public entities for investigation and the PSC has received feedback on 18,898 of those cases, its commissioner, Sellinah Nkosi, reported to parliament’s public service and administration committee on Wednesday .

Of the cases on which feedback was received, the PSC closed 18,582.

Of the 20,726 cases, 7,486 related to national departments and 5,998 to public entities with Gauteng (2,083) and Mpumalanga (1,189) leading in terms of the number of cases reported.

Nkosi said 2,144 cases referred to national and provincial departments were still pending at end-October due to a lack of investigative capacity.

The types of cases of alleged corruption reported in 2017-2018 ranged from social grant fraud (594) such as medical doctors authorising grants unlawfully; unethical behaviour (69) such as taking annual leave without authorisation; fraud and bribery (54) such as traffic officials receiving bribes from motorists and officials receiving kickbacks from members of of the public to obtain government tenders; appointment irregularities (26) such as fraudulent qualifications and not following appointment procedures; procurement irregularities (24), which often involved collusion between a person involved in the awarding of a tender and an associate who was often a family member or friend seeking to win the tender; and the abuse of government resources (18) such as state-owned vehicles being used as taxis for personal benefit.

Nkosi said the national anticorruption hotline is a vital tool that helps government departments combat corruption in the public service.

She said the PSC has noted a significant improvement in reporting of cases of alleged corruption to the hotline in the 2017-2018 financial year by members of the public.