WATCH | An in-depth look at future investment opportunities for inner-city Johannesburg

Executive mayor of Johannesburg wants to turn the city into a construction site

20 November 2018 - 08:54
Johannesburg. Picture: ISTOCK
Over the past few years, Sandton has experienced unbelievable growth while the inner-city has turned “into a slum”, says Herman Mashaba, executive mayor of Johannesburg.

Joined by guests, Property Sector Charter Council CEO Portia Tau-Sekati and Nicholas Barnes, CEO of Jozi Housing Limited, Mashaba discusses his plan to revitalise the inner-city with private capital and the potential benefit for investors.

