WATCH | An in-depth look at future investment opportunities for inner-city Johannesburg
Executive mayor of Johannesburg wants to turn the city into a construction site
20 November 2018 - 08:54
Over the past few years, Sandton has experienced unbelievable growth while the inner-city has turned “into a slum”, says Herman Mashaba, executive mayor of Johannesburg.
Joined by guests, Property Sector Charter Council CEO Portia Tau-Sekati and Nicholas Barnes, CEO of Jozi Housing Limited, Mashaba discusses his plan to revitalise the inner-city with private capital and the potential benefit for investors.
Watch the videos
This article was paid for by the City of Johannesburg.
