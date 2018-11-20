WATCH | An in-depth look at future investment opportunities for inner-city Johannesburg

Over the past few years, Sandton has experienced unbelievable growth while the inner-city has turned “into a slum”, says Herman Mashaba, executive mayor of Johannesburg.

Joined by guests, Property Sector Charter Council CEO Portia Tau-Sekati and Nicholas Barnes, CEO of Jozi Housing Limited, Mashaba discusses his plan to revitalise the inner-city with private capital and the potential benefit for investors.

Watch the videos