Pravin Gordhan says he had no ‘direct meetings’ with the Guptas

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has said he is ‘‘not for sale’’ and has never had direct one-on-one meetings with the Gupta family.

The EFF has accused Gordhan of deliberately lying to parliament after he said, in a parliamentary answer, that he had not had a meeting with the Gupta brothers. But following this, in his submission to the state capture inquiry, he said he was reminded of a meeting regarding an MTN transaction where Ajay Gupta was present.

The EFF has been protesting outside the inquiry, calling on Gordhan to resign as minister.

Gordhan, however, told the state capture inquiry on Tuesday that he was not trying to hide anything but did not remember Ajay Gupta being present at the meeting in 2010.

‘‘It's not hiding, it's giving no cognisance to that fact,’’ he told the commission.