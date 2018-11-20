Nedlac’s Madoda Vilakazi faces action over shaky finances

The fallout over financial irregularities at the country’s social dialogue forum, the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), has deepened, with its executive director and three other officials facing disciplinary action.

Nedlac is crucial in ensuring labour market stability and is responsible for the implementation of the national minimum wage, which President Cyril Ramaphosa said he will sign into law soon, and the realisation of the jobs summit resolutions.

On Friday, the body’s management committee ordered its overall conveners to institute disciplinary action against Madoda Vilakazi for interfering in the appointment of service providers, irregularly awarding contracts to his preferred providers and conflict of interest, among other transgressions.

This followed a presentation by forensic investigators who recommended that "disciplinary action" be taken against the director, CFO Mfanufikile Daza, who has already been placed on suspension, and the three supply chain officials. Sources who attended the meeting told Business Day the management committee also took issue with Vilakazi’s decision to suspend Daza as he was also implicated.